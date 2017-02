LAWRENCE, Kan.- (KSNT and AP) – Kobe Buffalomeat moves from social media to late night. The Lawrence High School football player who when viral on national signing day, found himself one on one with Jimmy Kimmel.

FCS Illinois State made the attention-grabbing signing. The Redbirds tweeted that they had signed Kobe Buffalomeat and he quickly became an internet favorite.

Buffalomeat is a 6-foot-7, 287-pound offensive tackle from Lawrence, Kansas.