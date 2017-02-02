Domestic disturbance leads to arrest of Saint George man

SAINT GEORGE, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas man was arrested earlier this week following a domestic disturbance call.

The Saint George Police Department says on January 31, at 5:59 p.m. officers along with deputies from the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Department were sent to a resident for a physical domestic disturbance in progress.

While en route officers were advised the male subject was armed with a baseball bat. When officers arrived the parties were separated and an investigation began.

Police say David Michael Zarger was arrested for aggravated domestic batter and two warrants for probation violation. He was confined in the Pottawatomie County Jail and had a bond set at $10,000 on the criminal defense and $542.75 bond for the warrants.