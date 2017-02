SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews were on scene of a rollover crash Thursday morning north of Topeka.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports the rollover accident happened on U.S. Highway 75 and NW 70th Street and say the northbound lanes are down to one lane.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

KSNT News will continue to update as additional information becomes available.

Rollover accident, 75 HWY at NW 70th, northbound lanes down to one lane pic.twitter.com/kwSiMdGmEZ — Shawnee Co. Sheriff (@ShawneeSheriff) February 2, 2017