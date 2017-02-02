Flu vaccines not working for this year’s flu

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – You get the flu shot to protect you from getting the nasty virus, but some people in northeast Kansas are getting one strain at a higher rate anyway. This year’s flu shot may not have you completely covered.

Cover your cough – that’s the message you always hear around flu season. But this year’s flu strain caught everyone by surprise.

“We try to predict the more common types of influenza that is going to be around and this one wasn’t predicted,” Cassie Romine, a nurse at an Urgent Care facility said.

And it’s resulted in more trips to the doctor’s office.

“Here recently within the last 3 to 4 weeks we have had a positive about every day,” Romine said.

That means they have seen about 45 – 50 patients that have caught the flu.

According to Kansas Department of Health and Environment recent numbers show more than 6% of doctors’ visits in Kansas have been flu related. And this is better than the flu season 2 years ago when that number was closer to 9%.

Despite getting the flu shot like this right here people are still getting sick.

“Their flu shot is starting to wear off but there is also a different strand of flu that is going around that our flu shot did not cover,” Romine said.

That strand that isn’t covered is called ‘Influenza A.’ those same statistics show ‘Influenza A’ appears to be the strand most Kansas are testing positive for.

“That’s been the majority of influenza cases we are seeing, but we are having a few Influenza B cases,” Romine said.

Even though the flu shot doesn’t help with this strand — nurses and doctors recommend you still get your flu shot.

“It’s gonna work against the other strands that are out there unfortunately just not the influenza a,” Romine said.