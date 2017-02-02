Former Great Bend teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a child

KSN TV Published:
todd-kaiser

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – A former Great Bend teacher and track coach was charged Thursday with child sex crimes.

The Barton County Attorney’s Office said a complaint was filed in Barton County District Court charging Todd Eric Kaiser with one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

Kaiser was arrested in June of 2016. He resigned from the district days later.

He posted a $50,0000 surety bond. His first court appearance is expected to be March 6.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.

