Former Great Bend teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a child

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – A former Great Bend teacher and track coach was charged Thursday with child sex crimes.
The Barton County Attorney’s Office said a complaint was filed in Barton County District Court charging Todd Eric Kaiser with one count of sexual exploitation of a child.
Kaiser was arrested in June of 2016. He resigned from the district days later.
He posted a $50,0000 surety bond. His first court appearance is expected to be March 6.
The Barton County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.