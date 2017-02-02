Kansas House Bill could help two Kansas families save their sons

Topeka, Kan. (KSNT)- Parents with teenage boys know the struggle of how hard it can be to keep the house stocked with food.

Two Kansas moms are dealing with that struggle. Only they’re trying to figure out what their sons can eat, and how to pay for a formula to keep theirs sons alive.

“Thank you for allowing me to speak today,” said 13-year-old Caden Jones. It’s not everyday you see two teenagers giving speeches in front of lawmakers, “Hello my name is Joey Crnkovich.” Crnkovich, a 14-year-old from Ellis, Kansas, and Jones, from Winfield, Kansas both testified on behalf of themselves at the Kansas Statehouse.

Jones and Crnkovich have a rare disease called Eosiniphilic Esophigitis, or more simply known as EOE. It’s a very complex disease that is hard to describe unless you went to medical school. As Jones mom, Andrea said a doctor first put it to simple terms by saying its essentially asthma of the esophagus. When the boys eat certain foods, their body goes after it like it’s something bad.

Take for instance a piece of cheese. If the boys were to eat it their body would naturally respond to the cheese like it was a parasite. This is just their bodies way of thinking it’s protecting itself, when in actuality their body is attacking the GI tract with white blood cells called eosinophils. The piece of cheese would have already passed through by the time these eosinophils would have come to protect the esophagus. Just because the cheese passed, the eosinophils don’t go away, they continue to attack the tissue, causing inflammation, tissue damage, scarring, and bleeding in the esophagus. Making it sometimes impossible for the boys to even swallow.

Both moms have had to learn the hard way how to help their sons,”He was drinking Ensure to eat, he had lost like 25 pounds,” Kellie Crnkovich, Joey’s mom said. “At one time he was off wheat, milk, eggs, soy, shellfish, fish, nuts, peanuts, beef, corn, beans and quinoa,” Andrea Jones, Caden’s mom said.

There’s no cure for their sons disease, and there is only one FDA treatment approved for EOE. An amino acid based formula, that is not covered by insurance, and is not cheap. Thats why the teens along with their moms testified at the Kansas Statehouse on January 31st. They need help paying for this formula that costs around $2,000 a month.

“Health plans routinely exclude non-prescription materials,” Bill Sneed, a representative with American Health Insurance plans said. However, under House Bill 2103, private insurance companies would be required to step up and help pay for the teens formulas, “When I heard about the bill I was excited,” Joey Crnkovich said. “Because I knew if it gets passed we will be helping more people like me.”

Those against the bill though, think the families have more of an issue with the manufacturer of the formula, “There doesn’t appear to be any competition, thus I’m not sure how they generate their cost,” said Sneed.

Until Jones and Krnovich’s get some type of help, they have to figure out how to keep theirs sons alive, without going broke.