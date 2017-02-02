May trial set for Topeka man in fatal traffic crash

Marcos Adan Cruz Jr.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka man charged with killing a passenger in another vehicle during a police chase will go on trial May 1.

A Shawnee County District Court judge set the trial date on Wednesday for 21-year-old Marcos Adan Cruz Jr., who faces four felony charges, including first-degree murder in the commission of a felony.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Cruz’s attorney was interested in taking part of mediation to resolve the case.

A witness at a preliminary hearing testified a speeding car ran a red light and hit another car, which was forced into a fence at the Topeka Zoo. A passenger in that car, 69-year-old Edward Greene of Tecumseh, died at the scene. The driver was injured.

Cruz’s 8-month-old son was in his car but was not seriously injured.

 

