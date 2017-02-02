Missouri man kills wife, takes kids to school

Independence, Mo. (KSHB/AP) – A gut-wrenching scene lay in front of investigators on Monday, as they investigated the murder of Yadira Gomez in Independence, Missouri, who was first found dead by her 9-year-old son.

According to court documents, Gomez’s son found his mother’s lifeless body on Sunday and told his school teacher on Monday.

“Having been a police officer for over 12 years this is one if not the worst crime scenes I’ve seen,” said Officer Luis Virgil with the Independence Police Department.

Prosecutors say Gomez’ husband, Roland Marron Gomez, stabbed her to death after an argument.

The children were witness to a portion of this,” said Officer. “You know that these children just witnessed something that no one would be able to deal with even as adults.”

Officer Luis Virgil says authorities were moved by what the children endured and began filling a candy jar with donations. By Wednesday the police department employees chipped in more than $1,400.

The Independence community also contributed to the family. Best Buy donated three Android tablets for the children.

Vincente Roldan-Marron has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Yadira Gomez. Roldan-Marron told authorities he blacked out after drinking alcohol and taking pills and couldn’t remember what happened.

According to Virgil, the family had recently moved to Independence from New York.