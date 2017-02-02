Phil’s forecast and mixed seasons to start February

Happy Groundhog Day! We’re tracking the coldest day of the week across Northeast Kansas – fitting given the holiday! Expect a ‘mix of sun and clouds’ today, but highs will be trapped in the 30s. Some spots in our neck of the woods woke up to single digit wind chills this morning – be sure to bundle up! It’s not overly windy today, but north breezes just over 10mph are all we need to make a chilly day FEEL even colder. Unfortunately, tomorrow’s forecast is VERY similar to what’s going on today. Highs will be in the 30s on Friday, with partly/mostly sunny skies. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 41° – so these temps are now BELOW average. How quickly we forget the 65° mark on Monday…February in Kansas!

So Mr. Groundhog has us feeling like winter has no end with these temperatures and wind chills today. However, we’ll get another taste of spring next week! In fact, temps will slowly warm into the 50s by Sunday! How about that? Nothing like an ironic flip-flop from spring to winter and back to spring again right around Groundhog Day! Makes you wonder if ol’ Punxsutawney Phil and Mother Nature are up to no good! In all seriousness, spring does not start until March 20th – still some 6.5 weeks away! Next week is a perfect example of that because the 50s will be short-lived. Temps will slide right back into the 30s by next Wednesday…

We’re still watching a couple chances for rain or even snow over the next 7-10 days. However, the extended forecast continues to IMPROVE as more and more computer models agree with each other. The rain/snow chance on Saturday that we’ve been alluding to looks meager at best. We’re talking little to no moisture at all. There’s a slightly better chance for a few light rain showers next Monday, but other than that we’re in another prolonged dry stretch of weather. If anything changes (and something could) over the next week, we’ll bring you specific updates. Until then stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert