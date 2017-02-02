Police investigating robbery at east Topeka Casey’s

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating a robbery Thursday morning at a Casey’s General Store in east Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says at 9:04 a.m. they received a call regarding a robbery to the Casey’s store in the 600 block of SE Rice Road. The suspect was described to police as wearing a black hoodie and jeans. Police say he displayed a firearm, took money and left east bound on foot.

TPD says officers located a person matching the description of the suspect in the 2100 block of SE 11th Terr. During investigation, property from the robbery was recovered and two people were transported to the Law Enforcement Center.

Police say TPD detectives, Crime Scene Investigators, and partners with the FBI are continuing to investigate.