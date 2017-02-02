Shawnee Lake neighbors say cash is being stolen from mail

TOPEKA, Kan. – (KSNT) Neighbors say stolen mail is becoming a trend near Lake Shawnee.

Jill Skowronski opened her mail Tuesday, to find birthday cards slit open. A relative typically sends her cash, but there was nothing insider.

“How brazen and sad that someone had to open my mailbox, open my mail and take cash,” Skowronski said.

Skowronski posted online warning her friends and neighbors. Others, like Alan Daugherty, are taking precautions too.

“My mother will not put mail in the mailbox, until the mailman is actually coming around the corner,” Daugherty said.

The Sheriff’s Department says it’s been an ongoing issue in the county, that typically peaks during the holidays. Authorities recommend using a drop off location for mail, or stop using a mailbox flag.

“I’m going to go out and buy a locked mailbox,” Skowronski said.