Sheriff: Damage at Dodge City airport after police chase

DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) — Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr says a police chase damaged property at the Dodge City airport before two people were arrested.

Carr says the chase began Wednesday when a deputy saw a man who had a warrant from the Kansas Department of Corrections in the car.

During the 20-minute chase, the driver crashed through a fence at the Dodge City airport and crossed a runway.

Two people were arrested when the chase ended on Highway 50 east of Dodge City.

No one was hurt.

Carr did not say how seriously the airport property was damaged.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.