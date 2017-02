VERMILLION, Kan. (KSNT) – A mobile home fire early Thursday morning claimed the life of a Kansas man.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office reports the fire happened at 3:20 a.m. in Vermillion, Kansas and claimed the life of 86-year-old Donald F. Jacobson.

Sheriff Daniel A. Hargrave says Donald’s son Larry Jacobson was also living at the residence at the time of the fire and escaped unharmed.

The Kansas State Fire Marshall’s Office was called to the scene and determined the fire to be accidental.