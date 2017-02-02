Suspect in death, baby’s kidnapping booked into Sedgwick County Jail

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The woman accused of murdering a Wichita woman and kidnapping her newborn baby is in the Sedgwick County Jail.

Yesenia Sesmas had been in a Dallas, Texas jail since her arrest in late November on suspicion of kidnapping and murder.

“I just wanted to threaten her with the gun, but the gun went off,” says Sesmas during an interview with Univision 23 in November.

In that interview she claims she and Laura Abarca previously made an agreement.

“Said she didn’t want the baby and I said I had already lost the baby and she said would give me the girl,” said Sesmas.

Sesmas told the reporter she meant to threaten Abarca, but accidently shot her.

“Keep her with me like she was my daughter. I am guilty because of what I did, but I didn’t mean to,” said Sesmas.

Now, after two full months in a Dallas jail Sesmas has been extradited to Sedgwick County and booked in the jail.

So what does that interview mean for next steps in the case.

“If someone has seen those things, they probably are not going to be someone that you would want as a juror on probably either side really,” said Attorney Charlie O’Hara.

Attorney Charlie O’Hara, who is not connected to this case, said picking a fair and impartial jury is the number one priority finding people who have no knowledge of the case.

He said her interview, if allowed as evidence, could be a challenge for her defense.

“I think probably the worst evidence you can have as a defense attorney is that your client admitted doing what they are accused of doing,” said O’Hara.

But he said the justice system is committed to finding a fair jury.

“I think even in a case where somebody confesses publicly that a fair jury can be picked and the judge can be fair and they can have a fair result.”

Sesmas faces first degree murder charges, kidnapping charges and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.