Washburn tops UNK in women’s hoops; men lose

Women’s Final Score:

Nebraska-Kearney – 58

Washburn – 69

Four Ichabods scored in double-figures led by Jharian Bowen with 16 points. Erika Lane added 15, Erin Dohnalek 14, and Reagan Phelan 12. Washburn led by one entering the 4th quarter but outscored the Lopers 26-16 in the final ten minutes.

Men’s Final Score:

Nebraska-Kearney – 88

Washburn – 73

The Ichabods led by seven at halftime, but the Lopers scored 57 points in the second half and stormed back to beat Washburn by 15. Brady Skeens double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds led the way for the ‘Bods. Javion Blake, Isaac Clark, and Cameron Wiggins also scored in double-figures in the loss.

Washburn will now prepare to host Fort Hays State on Saturday night. The doubleheader (women at 5:00 p.m. and men 7:00 p.m.) will be broadcast nationally on WATCHESPN and ESPN3.