911 call from night of reported rape at KU released

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – KSNT News obtained a copy of the 911 call from the same night as a reported rape on KU’s campus.

“911 what is your emergency?” The operator said.

“We have an altercation that is going on in the building,” the caller said. “One resident I believe it’s their guest is banging on their door is harassing them I believe she is looking for her phone.”

“Okay I’m gonna send an officer over there,” The operator said.

The KU public safety office says a 16-year-old girl was raped in McCarthy hall on December 17th. Police say the 911 call led to two glass smoking devices being found.

Shortly after that – KU basketball player Carlton Bragg was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia but he was not listed as a witness. The KU public safety office did not say if the two cases were related.

However, the report did list 5 KU basketball players as witnesses. And they are cooperating with the investigation. No one has been arrested yet and the police are still investigating the case.