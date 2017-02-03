Cowley College accepts $15,000 degree program challenge

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A community college has accepted Gov. Sam Brownback’s challenge to develop a degree that costs only $15,000.

Brownback and Cowley County Community College officials announced Friday that the Arkansas City school will try to develop a program that would lead to a $15,000 degree.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the proposal would require students to complete two years of courses at Cowley County while still in high school, then transfer to Fort Hays State University.

However, the Legislature still has to appropriate scholarship funding and tuition rates haven’t been set for Fort Hays.

Brownback issued the challenge in his State of the State speech in January. He said he would award $1 million in scholarships to the first Kansas college or university to set up such a program.

 

