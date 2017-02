TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews were on scene Friday morning of a fire at a Topeka motorsports facility.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to the fire around 5:00 a.m. at Heartland Park Topeka.

Officials say old railroad ties caught fire next to the stands at the facility.

No injuries were reported.

The cause and estimated amount of damage is unknown at this time.

Old railroad ties caught fire next to the stands at Heartland Park. Cause unknown. — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) February 3, 2017

Firefighters working to put out fire at @HeartlandPark pic.twitter.com/GDottWlL9m — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) February 3, 2017