Dog surprises second grade class that helped save him

Topeka, Kan. (KSNT)- A second grade class in Topeka had a special visitor stop by their classroom, a dog they helped save named Ryker.

Ryker, an Australian Shepard was found abandoned with a broken leg in the middle of January of 2017. A person found him and took him to the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka. The shelter posted a video or Ryker on their Facebook page asking for donations to help pay for the surgery to amputate his leg. They had mentioned in the post that his surgery would cost around $400.

A second grade class at Shawnee Heights Elementary School saw the post, and decided they wanted to help. Students went home and emptied their piggy banks and collected $450 in just one day. Enough money to get Ryker the surgery he needed.

To thank the kids for their generous donation, the now three legged dog stopped by their class on Friday. He gave each student a personalized ‘thank you’ card, signed with a paw print. Watch the video attached to this story to see the students reaction. To see KSNT News’ first story about how the students helped Ryker, click HERE.