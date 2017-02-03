Lawmakers flooded with calls and emails

KSN TV Published: Updated:
moran-and-roberts

WASHINGTON – In the last few weeks, people have been flooding members of Congress to voice their support or displeasure with certain issue or Cabinet picks within President Donald Trump’s administration.

It is especially true for Republican senators here in Kansas. KSN contacted Sen. Jerry Moran’s office. The spokesperson says voicemail boxes have reached capacity, and staff is working to get through the messages. It is the same for Sen. Pat Roberts.

Both senators have taken to social media to ask people to email them through their websites.

Here are the links:

https://www.moran.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/e-mail-jerry

https://www.roberts.senate.gov/public/?p=EmailPat

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s