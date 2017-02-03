Suspect arrested in January Lawrence aggravated robbery

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A Lawrence man was arrested Thursday in relation to an aggravated robbery back in January.

The Lawrence Police Department reports on January 9, 2017 a 59-year-old male Lawrence resident reported to police that a man threatened him with a hammer and robbed him near a business in the 1800 block of West 2nd Street.

Police say 18-year-old Matthew James Stephens, of Lawrence, was arrested Thursday as a suspect in this incident.

Stephens was taken into custody and booked into the Douglas County jail on suspicion of aggravated robbery.

Police say due to the pending charges there will be no further information to provide on this incident.