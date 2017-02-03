Texas toddler finds rattlesnake in toilet, 23 more found living under home

KRBC-TV Published:
nc_rattlesnake0203_mezzn

(KRBC/NBC News) It’s not a surprise to find a snake in a cellar, or under the house, but it is surprising to find one in your toilet.

That was the case for the McFadden family of Abilene, Texas.

“I’m not even out of the bed and our 4-year-old Isaac comes in and says ‘Mommy there’s a snake in the toilet’,” Cassie McFadden recalls.

Isaac tried to flush the snake, with little success.

Cassie then stepped in, killing the rattler with a hoe, but their ordeal wasn’t over.

The snake in the toilet prompted suspicion of what other crawling figures were lurking near the home.

“There likely could be a den of snakes in there, and I didn’t want to risk it, so that’s when I felt moved to find a local snake removal company,” says dad Jason McFadden.

