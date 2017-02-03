Three arrested on drug, firearm, and kidnapping charges after chase

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Department was involved in a chase Friday morning around 3 a.m. A deputy attempted to stop a white Saturn that led deputies on a chase along Highway 281.

During the chase, one person fired several shots. The suspects continued east of the highway on a rural road. The suspects drove into a field where deputies continued pursuit. It then crashed into a tree row. Two of the suspects remained near the car, and one fled on foot. A Kansas Highway Patrol aircraft was able to find the third suspect. All three were taken into custody.

Officers recovered two firearms, a substantial quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana, and suspected heroin at the scene. Deputies also found three homemade explosive devices in the vehicle. All three suspects were arrested. They are identified as 41-year-old Sara Smith-Orr of Hays, 28-year-old Brandon Finnesy of Hays, and 36-year-old Lee B. Jacobs of Great Bend.

Orr, the driver of the car, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. It is believed Orr was forced by the others to flee from officers. She is held on a $10,000 bond.

Finnesy is wanted by the United States Marshals Service on charges of escape from custody. Finnesy was also booked on charges of kidnapping, criminal threat, criminal possession of explosives, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Finnesy is being held without bond on the federal charges and $100,000 bond on the local charges.

Jacobs was arrested for kidnapping, criminal threat, criminal discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of explosives, felony attempt to flee and elude, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Jacobs is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond

The sheriff’s office was assisted by units from police departments in Great Bend, Hoisington, and Ellinwood.