Winter is still here…for now

We’re tracking more cold weather as we wrap-up the first few days in February. Don’t expect highs much warmer than the freezing mark (32°) today. At least the winds will be light, so wind chills will NOT be an issue…for now. Another area of light snow is drifting southeast out of Nebraska today. A couple spots along US-36 have already reported ‘snow flurries.’ No accumulation is expected – the dry air over our neck of the woods will continue to eat away at those light snow bands as today unfolds. Just another reminder that it is still wintertime in Northeast Kansas. We’re ‘below average’ in the temperature department today – that seasonal standard still sits at 41°. Spring-lovers won’t have to wait long, though – highs warm into the 50s later this weekend!

Speaking of the weekend – we’ll start it off with windy weather. South winds will howl over 30mph tomorrow. Your thermometers might read 50° during the afternoon, but it will FEEL a lot cold with the strong winds. That’s right, wind chills will be back on Saturday – expect them in the 30s most of the day! Skies will continue to clear and the winds will start to relax into Sunday. Early February sunshine and light south winds are the perfect combination for warmer weather. Highs will soar into the middle/upper 50s on Sunday afternoon underneath ‘mostly sunny’ skies. The warm-up doesn’t stop there, though. In fact, highs will flirt with 65° for the second time in ten days! Highs battle into the middle/upper 60s by Monday, out ahead of a week storm system. Is it really winter? Is spring coming early? Did the groundhog lie to us all? We’ll let you decide!

Isolated light RAIN showers are possible late on Monday – otherwise Northeast Kansas will remain dry with more sunshine next Tuesday. Our next cool-down won’t happen until the middle of next week. Highs will be slashed back into the 30s next Wednesday and they’ll likely stay that cold for the second half of next week. It’s still about six days away, but we’re keeping our eyes on the potential for accumulating snow by Wednesday night. Stay tuned as the roller coaster ride continues…

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert