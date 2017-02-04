Iowa State rallies to stun No. 2 Kansas 92-89 in OT

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Deonte Burton hit seven 3-pointers and scored 29 points, Monte Morris added 25 and Iowa State rallied from a big halftime deficit to beat No. 2 Kansas 92-89 in overtime Saturday, ending the Jayhawks’ 51-game winning streak at Allen Fieldhouse.

Naz Mitrou-Long added six 3-pointers and 22 points for the Cyclones (14-8, 6-4 Big 12), who had a school-record 18 3-pointers while forcing the Jayhawks (20-3, 8-2) into 21 turnovers.

They also overcame a monster performance by the Jayhawks’ Frank Mason III, who had a career-best 32 points while going 9 of 11 from the field, 4 of 5 from beyond the arc and 10 of 12 at the free throw line.

It was 82-all at the end of regulation, but a basket by Morris and Burton’s final 3-pointer gave the Cyclones a cushion. The Jayhawks closed within 87-86 on a free throw by Josh Jackson, but Morris answered with a deft baseline pass to Donovan Jackson, whose 3 with 26.7 seconds left silenced the crowd.

Devonte Graham hit a 3-pointer with 10.1 seconds left to give Kansas a chance. But after Morris hit both free throws at the other end, Svi Mykhailiuk’s long 3-pointer at the buzzer missed badly.

The Cyclones ran off their bench to celebrate a stunning victory. It came on the heels of back-to-back losses for Iowa State, and back-to-back wins by the Jayhawks over No. 8 Kentucky and No. 2 Baylor.

Mykhailiuk finished with 17 points for the Jayhawks. Jackson added 15 points and 10 rebounds for his third straight double-double, while Landen Lucas had a career-high 18 rebounds.

The Jayhawks looked as if they would roll to yet another win over the Cyclones in the Phog, where they had not lost to them since 2005. They shot better than 70 percent from the field in the first half, grabbed the rebound on just about every miss and led by 15 in the closing minutes.

But the Cyclones fought their way back the only way they know how: the 3-pointer.

Mitrou-Long and Burton caught fire from beyond the arc over the final 20 minutes, and it didn’t matter that the Jayhawks were still scoring at the other end. Point by point, the Cyclones closed the gap on the Big 12 leaders, until Burton hit the second of consecutive 3s with 6:24 to go.

By the time Mitrou-Long added a third consecutive 3 a minute later, the Cyclones had put together a 9-0 spurt that turned a four-point deficit into a 78-73 lead with about 5 minutes to go.

Iowa State proceeded to miss five straight shots before Morris hit a 3-pointer for an 82-81 lead with a minute to go. Mason was fouled at the other end and made the second of two free throws to knot the game, and that’s how it ended in regulation when Mason’s jumper at the buzzer clanked off the rim.

