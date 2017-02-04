Moten scores career high, No. 12 Emporia State gets passed Nebraska-Kearney



EMPORIA (ESU ATHLETICS) – Kelly Moten had 17 points in the first half on the way to a career high 32 points to lift the #12 Lady Hornets to an 81-67 win over Neb.-Kearney on Saturday afternoon at White Auditorium.

Emporia State and Neb.-Kearney went back and forth for the first seven minutes of the game with five ties and four lead changes before the Lady Hornets ended the period on a 14-2 run. Moten capped the quarter with a buzzer beating half court shot to give Emporia State a 24-14 lead.

The Lady Hornets put 26 points on the board in the second quarter and held the Lopers to just ten as went to the locker room with a 50-24 lead. Emporia State was 11 of 15 (.733) from the field in the second ten minutes while holding UNK to just a four of 17 effort in the period.

The teams played even in the third quarter with both teams scoring 19 points as Emporia State went to the fourth quarter with a 69-43 lead. Kathryn Flott hit a three-pointer with 6:02 left to give the Lady Hornets their biggest lead of the game at 77-47. Emporia State still led by 28 at the final media timeout before the Lopers ended the game on a 16-2 run for the final score of 81-67.

Moten had four assists, three blocks and three steals to go with her 32 points. She was joined in dobule figures by Flott and Jacee Kramer, who got the start while Megan Holloway sat out with an illness, with 11 points each. Flott and Kyrstie Miller each had nine rebounds as Flott saw her string of eight straight games with double figure rebounds come to an end.

The #12 Lady Hornets will embark on their final road trip of the regular season on Wednesday whent they travel to Northwest Missouri. Tip-off at Bearcat Arena in Maryville, Mo. is set for 5:30 p.m.