Problems still baking for Billy Vanilly

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Customers who ordered cakes from Billy Vanilly are looking for refunds after the business closed its doors for good. This is a story you first read on KSNT News – when Billy Vanilly employees were not being paid. And while they have now been paid… customers – are still looking to get their money back.

The doors at Billy Vanilly have been locked for several weeks now – meaning business isn’t open – and customers’ orders aren’t going to be filled.

“We are concerned we are not having a vendor we locked in months ago,” Sarah Hunter, a bride-to-be said.

Billy Vanilly closed its doors more than 2 weeks ago – and now a for lease sign hangs in the window – right where an open sign used to be.

One couple who will be getting married soon – Sarah Hunter and Andrew Holder put down a deposit on a wedding cake they ordered through Billy Vanilly several months ago.

“It’s kind of a problem for us because the wedding is in just about a month and this is kind of an important thing to have at a wedding,” Andrew Holder said.

But because the business is closed they won’t be getting their wedding cake. They both say they weren’t even told the business was closed. The only reason they found out was through an article by KSNT.

“Had I not seen the news report we would have gotten to march 4 and been out of a cake,” Sarah Hunter said.

“We haven’t been contacted by anyone to let us know whether they intend to fill our order or not,” Andrew Holder said.

So we decided to ask Billy Vanilly owner Allyson Fiander whether people would be refunded – or if they’ll still be getting their cakes. When we knocked – no one was home.

There is some good news though – the for lease sign won’t be playing a spoiler for their big day, as they do have someone else who will be making them a cake.