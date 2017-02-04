Suspect involved in car chase is still on the loose

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Dispatch tells KSNT News the driver of a stolen truck is on the loose. 

The chase began just before 2:00 p.m. Saturday, but deputies lost the truck during the chase.

The truck was later found behind a business located at the 1700 block of NW Central Ave.

The white Dodge Ram truck was initially stolen from 11th and Gage. The owner of the truck has been notified by authorities.

Deputies are searching for the suspect, and Dispatch tell us the person was described at wearing a dark jacket and tan pants.

If you know any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

