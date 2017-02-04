White House to fight judge’s immigration order

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House says it intends as soon as possible to request an emergency stay of a federal judge’s order temporarily blocking President Donald Trump’s week-old immigration ban.

Spokesman Sean Spicer says Trump’s order banning immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries is intended to protect the American people, and is lawful and appropriate.

U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle ruled against government lawyers’ claims that Washington state and Minnesota did not have standing to challenge the order. Instead, Robart said the states’ case was likely to succeed.

The White House initially called the ruling “outrageous,” then removed that word in a revised statement.

The states argued in a lawsuit that key sections of Trump’s order are illegal and unconstitutional. Court challenges have been filed nationwide by states and advocacy groups.

An earlier ruling in Boston contradicts the Seattle case, causing even more confusion.

