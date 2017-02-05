KDOT promotes safe ‘Big Game’ Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation has a message for football fans tonight: buzzed driving is drunk driving.

KDOT is encouraging everyone who wishes to drink to not only plan ahead and designate a driver, but also to have a back-up plan in case unexpected drinking does occur. Law enforcement officers will be on the lookout for impaired drivers across the state.

KDOT also encourages those throwing parties to have non-alcoholic drink options for those who are designated drivers.

