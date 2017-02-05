KHP working CARE enforcement on Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol will be working a statewide CARE (Combined Accident Reduction Effort) enforcement throughout the day on Sunday.

The goal is to increase safety and ease of travel on local and national roadways. KHP first reintroduced the CARE efforts during the 2016 Thanksgiving holiday.

CARE’s missions and objectives include strict traffic enforcement to obtain compliance in the areas of alcohol and drug-related offenses, maximum speed limit laws, and not driving with a suspended license. The effort also hopes to promote and enforce seat belt laws, reduce motor vehicle crashes, demonstrate a harmonious cooperation in traffic enforcement efforts, and maintain an efficient movement of traffic.