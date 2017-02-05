Lady Gaga gets ready for her Super Bowl halftime show

DAVID BAUDER, Associated Press Published: Updated:
Lady Gaga answers questions at a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
NEW YORK (AP) — Lady Gaga promised a Super Bowl halftime show infused with the “spirit of equality” for all her little monsters and tens of millions more, with Tony Bennett to join for the biggest appearance of her career.

For hardcore bettors, Las Vegas even set odds on her hair color, with blonde being the top pick.

Before the game, singers Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones — the Schuyler sisters from the original cast of Broadway’s hit “Hamilton” — brought some exquisite three-part harmony to a version of “America the Beautiful.” They made an inclusive editing choice, with Jones adding “and sisterhood” to the lyrical reference of brotherhood.

Fox’s own editing choice added a downer to a nice moment, cutting to a camera shot of New England’s scowling coach Bill Belichick as the song ended.

Country star Luke Bryan played it straight for “The Star Spangled Banner,” adding few showy flourishes while taking care not to rush through the moment.

 

