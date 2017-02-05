Photos from Super Bowl LI

New England Patriots' Martellus Bennett helmet is locked with Atlanta Falcons' Dwight Freeney, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Atlanta Falcons' Devonta Freeman runs for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Atlanta Falcons' Robert Alford celebrates after scoring during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Atlanta Falcons' Austin Hooper catches a touchdown pass ahead of New England Patriots' Patrick Chung during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Atlanta Falcons' Deion Jones (45) celebrates after Robert Alford recovers a fumble during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

New England Patriots' Tom Brady passes under pressure from Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

New England Patriots' James White, right, catches a pass under pressure by Atlanta Falcons' Deion Jones during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Atlanta Falcons' Vic Beasley Jr. pressures New England Patriots' Tom Brady, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan celebrates after a touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Atlanta Falcons' Tevin Coleman, left, scores past New England Patriots' Rob Ninkovich during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

New England Patriots' Julian Edelman plays against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)