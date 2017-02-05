Super fans at Super Bowl LI

New England Patriots fans pose during warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Laurie Grissman watches during warm ups before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A fan poses for a photo before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

New England Patriots fan Jason Woolley, of Murrieta, Calif., looks at his phone before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Atlanta Falcons fan Todd Carter of Atlanta, is seen before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

New England Patriots fans cheer before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jeff Ostrum and son Kamran watch warm ups before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)