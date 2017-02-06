Federal agency blames the state for delay on certifying dialysis center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is pointing the finger at The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) for a delay in certification for a Davita Dialysis facility in Topeka Kansas.

We asked CMS the reason for the delay.

The Kansas State survey agency for ESRDs, Kansas Department of Health & Environment, KDHE, has been unable for a number of years to fulfill their survey activities in accordance with the Survey and Certification, S&C, Priority ranking provided in the Mission & Priority Document. The Survey Agency must be able to assure CMS that they will complete Tier 1 and 2 workloads as a pre-requisite to planning for subsequent Tiers.

We previously reported how KDHE’s three surveyors work on a priority system organized by CMS.

First Tier- Complaints.

Second Tier – Recertifications.

Third Tier – New Facilities.

DaVita’s 37th & Wanamaker facility is in the third tier. The top two tiers had KDHE surveyors involved in multiple cases last year. The state must finish all of their tier one and two work before moving on to tier three.

Davita’s Emporia location also experienced delays. Davita asked for certification in June 2015- certification was granted in September 2016.

DaVita also has a Manhattan location that has not asked for certification yet.

KDHE has not responded to our request for an interview.