KSDE searching for summer meal sponsors

KSDElogo

 

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It may be winter, but local wellness experts are starting to prepare for summer.

More specifically, they’re looking for help providing balanced lunches to kids who need them when class isn’t in session.

The Summer Food Service Program is looking for sponsors willing to help them in their quest.

Nearly half of the children in Kansas receive free or reduced lunches during the school year.

On average, 29,000 kids take part in the program during the summer. That’s less than the some 350,000 getting free or reduced price meals during the school year.

According to the KSDE, more sponsors means more meals. .

The US Department of Agriculture is responsible for the program, its then facilitated by the KSDE at the local level.

Those interested in becoming sponsors can contact KSDE’s Assistant Director of Child Nutrition and Wellness, Kelly Chanay.

