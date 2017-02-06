Man arrested after forcing bus off road near Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 47-year-old Chicago man was arrested Sunday morning after forcing a charter bus off a road near Emporia.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Manuel Hernandez, who was trying to get to Mexico, felt threatened on the bus and forced the driver to crash around midnight Sunday.

The bus was heading south from to Topeka to Dallas and crashed on the Kansas Turnpike near mile marker 138.

KHP says 11 people including the driver were on the bus and there were no injuries.

KHP tells KSNT News Hernandez ran off after the incident and was found 3-4 miles down the road and taken into custody around 9:30 a.m.

KHP says Hernandez suffered from some sort of mental disorder and it was unclear if he was off or on medication.

According to KHP, Hernandez had a residence in Chicago but had two IDs from Mexico.