Warm weather to start the week, snow chances by Wednesday

We’re tracking a very warm start to the first full week of February. Despite increasing cloud cover today, highs will hangout in the 50s along and south of I-70. However, temps along US-36 (our north towns) will be kept in the 40s. Today will just be ‘one of those days’ where there’s a rather large temperature difference across Northeast Kansas. Adding to the complexity of today’s forecast – patches of fog and drizzle continue to drift through our neck of the woods. Don’t expect widespread sunshine today – that will have to wait until tomorrow. Remember, if it’s foggy outside – your headlights need to be on. Drive safe!

Skies will gradually clear into Tuesday. Tomorrow will feature lots of sunshine and spring-like temperatures. Highs will bloom into the middle 60s by tomorrow afternoon. But, this is Kansas after all – so how do we follow up an unseasonably warm start to the week? Well, with 30s and snow chances on Wednesday and Thursday – that’s how. Yes, you read that correctly. We’re tracking our next cold front arriving by Wednesday. The chances for snow are VERY SMALL, but the farther north you live, work or might be traveling to mid-week, the better chance you have at seeing a light snow shower or flurry. Right now, computer models paint a few bands of light snow just north of the Kansas-Nebraska state line. There is still some wiggle room for this potential storm system, so we’ll keep you updated in the coming days. Stay tuned.

The roller coaster ride continues in the temperature department past mid-week. In fact, highs bounce right back into the 60s on Friday. And it looks like we’ll keep a more mild flavor around for a while. Highs will remain in the 50s and 60s heading into next week. Was Mr. Groundhog’s forecast wrong? He did say six more weeks of winter…

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert