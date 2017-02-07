Full Court Press: 02/07/17

High school basketball scores and highlights from February 7, 2017:
Anderson Co. (B) 67 Santa Fe Trail 70
Anderson Co. (G) 31 Santa Fe Trail 37
Concordia (B) 46 Riley County 61
Concordia (G) 41 Riley County 33
Highland Park (B) 60 Shawnee Heights 76
Highland Park (G) 59 Shawnee Heights 61
Jeff West (B) 50 ACCHS 24
Jeff West (G) 66 ACCHS 25
Junction City (B) 53 Hayden 61
Junction City (G) 49 Hayden 54
Osage City (B) 42 Rossville 59
Pleasant Ridge (B) 49 Jackson Heights 68
Pleasant Ridge (G) 47 Jackson Heights 33
Rock Creek (B) 60 Marysville 59
Rock Creek (G) 40 Marysville 53
Seaman (B) 70 Emporia 60
Seaman (G) 32 Emporia 45
Topeka High (B) 54 Topeka West 56
Topeka High (G) 55 Topeka West 40
Wabaunsee (B) 65 Mission Valley 35
Wabaunsee (G) 57 Mission Valley 35
Washburn Rural (B) 53 Manhattan 41
Washburn Rural (G) 46 Manhattan 49
Council (G) 61 Abilene 50
Council Grove (B) 56 Abilene 60
Hiawatha (B) 62 Perry-Lecompton 74
Hiawatha (G) 45 Perry-Lecompton 35
Nemaha Central (B) 53 Sabetha 31
Nemaha Central (G) 46 Sabetha 23
Onaga (B) 58 Frankfort 49
Onaga (G) 27 Frankfort 50
Wellsville (G) 50 Burlington 45