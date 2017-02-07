Homeland Security chief makes first public trip to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is heading to Capitol Hill for his first public appearance before lawmakers who are sure to press him for details about the Trump administration’s contentious rollout of a travel and refugee ban.

He will testify before the House Homeland Security Committee.

Kelly has said the ban was intended to keep the country safe while the administration reviews how some visitors, refugees and would-be immigrants are screened before they are allowed into the United States. The travel ban has been on hold since a federal judge in Washington state temporarily barred the government from enforcing it. The administration is appealing the order.

The retired Marine general is also likely to get questions about President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall and immigration enforcement plans.