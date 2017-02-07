Inmate who was discovered missing returned to Kansas jail

WINFIELD, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate has been returned to a Kansas jail after he was discovered missing.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 44-year-old Jason Bell was found to be missing Monday from the Winfield Correctional Facility. Winfield police say he was back at the correctional facility Tuesday morning after Cowley County Sheriff’s Office deputies found him north of the city.

Kansas Department of Corrections records say Bell was picked up in August on a parole violation. Records say Bell was convicted in 2001 of attempted murder and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

