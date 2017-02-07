Lawmaker proposes transgender bathroom bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A lawmaker proposed a bill about who can use public school bathrooms. That bill referring to transgenders — making Kansas the latest to enter a national debate about transgender bathroom use.

In all Kansas schools, if a bathroom has a male or female sign on it, the bill would require all students to use restrooms determined by their gender at birth. Meaning, if a male student feels he identifies more as a woman, he’d still need to use the men’s bathroom — if the bill is passed.

Republican and Kansas State Representative, John Whitmer, introduced the saying students may request alternative changing rooms and bathrooms from schools of they provide consent from parents. However, that can’t include access to student restrooms, locker rooms or shower rooms for use by one gender if the opposite gender is present.

Representative Whitmer says before the proposed bill, people on one side were concerned with students seeing the opposite gender in single gender rooms; others on the opposing end were concerned with discrimination.

“It’s just a compromise that we’ve tried to craft to allow both sides to have a reasonable position and hopefully it’ll satisfy the folks who are concerned on both sides,” Rep. Whitmer said.

KSNT News also talked to the opposing party to get their take on this issue.

“This is an inappropriate way to try to effect actions of individuals,” Sen. Marci Francisco said. “We need to be finding ways to be more inclusive and find more ways to be understanding.”

The bill would also force the Kansas attorney general to investigate complaints from parents or students about allowing transgender students to enter bathrooms. Hearings are expected to happen late February 2017 to early March 2017.