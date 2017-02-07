Manhattan man arrested for possession of meth

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A 23-year-old Manhattan man was arrested Monday for drugs.

The Riley County Police Department reports Austen Doyal was arrested in the 100 block of Courthouse Plz. Monday morning. Doyal was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as a Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.

RCPD says Doyal’s bond was set at $12,000.

As of Tuesday RCPD reports Doyal was no longer confined.