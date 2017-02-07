More winter fog and springtime temps

We’re tracking even warmer weather across Northeast Kansas today, despite a rather dense round of morning fog. Highs will bloom into the 60s (for the most part) this afternoon. A couple spots will be trapped in the 50s today – a VERY similar forecast to yesterday where the northern counties are expected to be a bit cooler. Regardless, everyone is ‘above average’ in the temperature department today. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is only 42°. If you’re missing winter and its seasonal weather, don’t worry – much cooler weather arrives tomorrow.

That’s right – we’re tracking our next cold front that will arrive tonight! However, don’t get too excited – there’s absolutely no moisture to work with over our neck of the woods. So tonight’s cold front will pass through Northeast Kansas dry – bringing light bands of snow showers only as close to us as SE Nebraska. We’ll chock this one up as a ‘cloud-maker.’ However, we will FEEL the difference in temperatures – there’s no doubt about that. We’ll go from 65° today, all the way down to 25° tomorrow morning! Temperatures will remain seasonal on Thursday, before an even bigger warm-up waits for Friday.

Believe it or not, but highs will soar into the 70s on Friday afternoon, for the first time this year! We can’t make this stuff up! The roller coaster ride continues, but with only five weeks until the start of spring it’s beginning to feel like another year without a true winter. But who’s complaining? It doesn’t matter what time of the year it is, we’ll take sunshine and 70s whenever Mother Nature is so kind. Clouds will increase just a little bit into the weekend. Longer range computer models suggest some sort of rain shower activity in E. Kansas by Sunday. It’s still far too early to pinpoint those distant (and meager) rain chances. We’ll be fine-tuning the extended forecast in the coming days. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the colder weather slides in tomorrow. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert