Officer critically injured after being struck by car in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are on the scene after an officer was run over. It happened around 1 p.m. near Topeka and Kinkaid. The officer was critically injured and transported to the hospital.

Wichita Police Department spokesperson Nikki Woodrow said it started around 1:07 p.m. when police officers were monitoring a house in the 2100 block of South Topeka. There was a stolen vehicle at the home and a known suspect who had several felony warrants that they were watching.

While police were there, the suspect got into the stolen vehicle and took off, striking a Wichita Police officer who was outside of his vehicle. Another officer on the scene shot one round at the suspect.

Other officers gave chase and captured the suspect in the 600 block of East Pawnee.

The driver was taken into custody and police say there are no other suspects wanted at this time.

The police officer that was struck is currently in critical condition at a local Wichita hospital.

The Wichita Police Department will have an official briefing Tuesday afternoon at 4:00.