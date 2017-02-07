Officials: NBAF construction proceeding on time

By Published: Updated:
NBAFLogoSite1

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Officials say construction of the National Bio- and Agro-Defense Facility in Manhattan is going well and is on time.

The $1.25 billion research facility, or NBAF, will study diseases that can be spread from animals to humans.

The Manhattan Mercury reports construction began in 2013 with the Central Utility Center, which is complete but won’t be used until the laboratories are finished.

Construction originally was scheduled to be completed last year but was delayed. The lab is now on track to be fully operational in December 2022.

Martha Vanier, of the Department of Homeland Security says $266 million in construction has been completed so far.

She says about 200 workers who are currently working on the construction but that number will grow to as many as 1,000.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

