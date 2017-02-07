Police investigating armed robbery at Topeka gas station

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating a robbery early Tuesday afternoon at a west Topeka gas station.

Topeka police officers responded at 12:22 to a call of an armed robbery at Fairlawn Express convenience store at 706 SW Fairlawn Road.

A caller reported to police that a subject described as a white male in his twenties, 5’1″ weighing 150 Lbs. wearing a blue hoodie produced a firearm and demanded money.

Police say he took an unknown amount of money and ran from the building.

Topeka police are continuing to investigate. If you have any information please call Crime Stoppers at 785-224-0007.

Misty Kruger with Topeka Public Schools tell KSNT News Landon Middle School went on a secure campus lock down, meaning no one in and no one out. Kruger said activity within the school remained normal. Kruger says the lock down has been lifted after they received the all clear from Topeka police.

