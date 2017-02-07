Riley County police investigating vehicle theft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department are investigating a motor vehicle theft that occurred over the weekend.

According to RCPD, officers filed a report for a motor vehicle theft in the 600 block of Bluemont Ave. at 1:10 p.m.

Officers listed 18-year-old Cale Rogers, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported to police an unknown suspect took his white Pontiac passenger car sometime between 7:00 p.m. February 4, 2017 and noon on February 5, 2017.

RCPD says the total loss associated with this case is $2,000.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.