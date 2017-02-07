Topeka high school senior receives Youth of the Year Award

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka surprised a high school senior Monday with the 2017 Youth of the Year Award.

Mikala Keeling attends Topeka High School where she plays varsity softball and volleyball.

She is involved in multiple school and community activities such as Avid, Link Crew, Fiesta Mexicana, Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, Christmas Adoptions, and belongs to the Brown V. Board Minority Youth Leadership Advisory Council.

Mikayla says working with the Boys and Girls Club means a lot to her because she plans to study elementary education.

“Seeing the kids everyday, working with them everyday. Making them better as individuals and influencing them in a positive manner. It’s an honor to actually work with kids and be a positive role model in their lives.”

Mikayla will join other state Youth of the Year winners on March 6 to compete for the Kansas Youth of the Year title.

From there, the winning team will go into regional and national competitions.