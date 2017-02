KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after two men were killed in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police said in a news release that officers responding to a shooting found the men dead. The release said the men were in their mid-20s, but their names weren’t immediately released.

Police are urging anyone with information to call a tips hotline.

